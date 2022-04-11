Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Butler; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Rain that fell Wednesday continues to drain downstream into the Green River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Woodbury. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.6 feet on 03/11/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO