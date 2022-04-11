Moses Lake track and field takes on Hanford

HANFORD - The Moses Lake High School track and field team took on a dozen schools at the annual Clay Lewis Invite at Hanford Stadium on April 2. Several MLHS athletes and teams placed in the top 10.

For the boys:

The 4x100 throwers relay team made up of senior Zackary Reyer, senior Marcus Duvall, senior William Hays and freshman Hunter Blackman took 1st place with a time of 49.62.

Senior William Hays took 3rd in the weight throw.

Senior Solomon Green placed 5th in the 110-meter hurdles and 10th in the 100-meters.

Junior Ethan LaBonte placed 6th in both the 800-meters and 1600-meters.

Senior Marcus Duvall placed 5th in the javelin, 6th in the shot put and 7th in the weight throw.

Senior Ethaniel De La Torre tied for 7th place in the high jump.

Freshman Hunter Blackman took 8th in the discus.

Sophomore Kylan Chivers placed 9th in the pole vault.

For the girls:

Freshman Kaiya Char placed 2nd in the 400-meters and 9th in the 200-meters.

The 4x400 relay team consisting of freshman Madison Bond, freshman Ingrid De La Rosa, junior Marissa Bischoff and freshman Kaiya Char took 2nd.

Junior Marissa Bischoff took 3rd in the 800-meters.

Junior Sydney Macdonald tied for 3rd in the high jump, placed 4th in both the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and took 5th in the triple jump.

The 4x100 throwers relay team consisting of junior Savanna Munoz, sophomore Angelinna Guzman, junior Alexia Taylor and junior Kathryn Pugh took 4th.

Sophomore Angelinna Guzman placed 6th in the weight throw.

Junior Kathryn Pugh placed 10th in the discus.

Freshman Ingrid De La Rosa took 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.

MLHS next takes on the Sunnyside Big-9 JV Invite on April 13 in Sunnyside.