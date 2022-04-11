Quincy fields see tournament over spring break

QUINCY - The Quincy High School softball and baseball fields were abuzz with players and spectators on April 8 when the Jacks hosted Warden, Blaine, Nooksack Valley and Montesano.

The Warden High School fastpitch softball team took on two non-league opponents that day and walked away with a split.

In the first game, the lady cougars took on Blaine High School. Warden was victorious 3-1. Then they took on Nooksack Valley, falling 2-3.

Warden head coach Randy Wright said after the first game that he’s excited for non-league opportunities such as that at Quincy.

Wright said his team’s strongest asset is their defense.

Nearly the entire season so far, Warden has taken victory after victory. Nooksack Valley was their first loss this year. Meanwhile, some other games were near blowouts for Warden, 20-0 against Cle Elum-Roslyn, 16-0 against Goldendale and 2-1 versus Lind-Ritzville.

“The whole team is on the same page, we want to win state,” said Wright.

Their overall record is 9-1. The Lady Cougars next take on Royal High School on April 12 at Warden. Wright said the game against Royal will be a friendly rivalry he is looking forward to.

While Warden was taking on Blaine, the Quincy High School Lady Jacks took on Nooksack Valley. They lost 21-0. In their second game of the day, Quincy lost 19-3 to Blaine.

The Lady Jacks are 2-7 overall after taking the two losses at the doubleheader.

Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman said her team is struggling with a few challenges. She said several players were missing and injured, resulting in her athletes playing in positions different than what they were used to.

“I love my team and I love my athletes and they're doing a really good job. Anytime I ask them to make an adjustment or you know act like they're a utility player when they've never played a certain spot before, there's no fight against that,” said Baughman. “But the truth behind it is, repetition and experience is what is going to get us to the next level and when I can't provide my athletes with that security in their position because of things that are outside of their control, then we're not giving our best and they're not being allowed to get their best in those current positions.”

The Lady Jacks next take on conference opponent Cascade High School at Quincy on April 19.

The Quincy baseball team only played one game against Montesano where they lost 9-0.

The Jacks are 5-5 overall but undefeated in the conference with 3-0. They next take on conference contender Cashmere High School at Cashmere on April 12.