ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Quincy fields see tournament over spring break

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbq3U_0f5UJa5Z00

QUINCY - The Quincy High School softball and baseball fields were abuzz with players and spectators on April 8 when the Jacks hosted Warden, Blaine, Nooksack Valley and Montesano.

The Warden High School fastpitch softball team took on two non-league opponents that day and walked away with a split.

In the first game, the lady cougars took on Blaine High School. Warden was victorious 3-1. Then they took on Nooksack Valley, falling 2-3.

Warden head coach Randy Wright said after the first game that he’s excited for non-league opportunities such as that at Quincy.

Wright said his team’s strongest asset is their defense.

Nearly the entire season so far, Warden has taken victory after victory. Nooksack Valley was their first loss this year. Meanwhile, some other games were near blowouts for Warden, 20-0 against Cle Elum-Roslyn, 16-0 against Goldendale and 2-1 versus Lind-Ritzville.

“The whole team is on the same page, we want to win state,” said Wright.

Their overall record is 9-1. The Lady Cougars next take on Royal High School on April 12 at Warden. Wright said the game against Royal will be a friendly rivalry he is looking forward to.

While Warden was taking on Blaine, the Quincy High School Lady Jacks took on Nooksack Valley. They lost 21-0. In their second game of the day, Quincy lost 19-3 to Blaine.

The Lady Jacks are 2-7 overall after taking the two losses at the doubleheader.

Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman said her team is struggling with a few challenges. She said several players were missing and injured, resulting in her athletes playing in positions different than what they were used to.

“I love my team and I love my athletes and they're doing a really good job. Anytime I ask them to make an adjustment or you know act like they're a utility player when they've never played a certain spot before, there's no fight against that,” said Baughman. “But the truth behind it is, repetition and experience is what is going to get us to the next level and when I can't provide my athletes with that security in their position because of things that are outside of their control, then we're not giving our best and they're not being allowed to get their best in those current positions.”

The Lady Jacks next take on conference opponent Cascade High School at Quincy on April 19.

The Quincy baseball team only played one game against Montesano where they lost 9-0.

The Jacks are 5-5 overall but undefeated in the conference with 3-0. They next take on conference contender Cashmere High School at Cashmere on April 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Charlotte track and field sends six athletes to area meet this week

With the track season winding down, many athletes around Atascosa County are entering the district/area meets portion of their season. Last Friday, Charlotte sent their athletes to Falls City for their district meet. Six athletes walked away from the meet with a top-four finish to advance to the area meet. The Trojanettes 4×100 team consisting of Ariel Ramon, Emilie Ramon, Mariah Boyd and Jenna Dillard took second place. Boyd also took fourth place in the long jump. On the boys’ side, Mathu Reyana and Mark Gonzales finished second and fourth in the long jump, respectively.
CHARLOTTE, TX
Lebanon-Express

Prep track and field roundup: Holavarri leads Raiders at Dallas meet

Crescent Valley High sophomore Khalil Holavarri won the boys 100 (12.28 seconds) and 200 (25.46) meters Wednesday to lead the Raiders in a three-team track and field meet at Dallas. Holavarri also ran on the winning 4x100 (47.12) and 4x400 (3:47.01) relays. CV also got boys wins from Seb Daniels...
DALLAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, WA
City
Montesano, WA
City
Warden, WA
Quincy, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
City
Goldendale, WA
Warden, WA
Education
Quincy, WA
Sports
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Cashmere, WA
Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Varsity Teams Host 4 Senior Nights

With the spring season coming to a close, four Coral Springs High School varsity teams recognized their senior athletes. The boy’s team recognized 11 players: Hogyeom Lee, Jeremiah Hannah, Juan Miguel Del Rosario, Michael Cardonaescalante, Ackeem Bailey, Lukas Berman, Ryan Piscitelli, Raji Danni, Sean Whittle, Andrew Pena, and Zachary Lazenby.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Watertown Public Opinion

Prep Track: Watertown High School athletes win eight events in meet at Mitchell

MITCHELL — Watertown High School’s boys and girls track teams didn’t completely elude bad weather, but still got a chance to compete Tuesday in a meet at Mitchell. The Arrows were originally scheduled to host Brookings in a dual. With cold and rain weather in the forecast in Watertown, the Arrows and the Bobcats headed to Mitchell and turned a triangular into a seven-team meet.
MITCHELL, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Wright
kmvt

Declo hires new girls basketball coach

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo High School will have a new girls basketball coach this coming school year. Cody Powers is taking the reigns after coaching Raft River High School girls basketball, most recently as of the 2020-2021 season. The Hornets are coming off a 10-14 season and an...
DECLO, ID
East Oregonian

Speer takes over Pendleton volleyball program

PENDLETON — Chelsie Speer is coming home. The 2001 graduate of Pendleton High School was named the Bucks’ volleyball coach earlier this week, bringing her back to where her coaching career started. “To be honest, it feels comfortable,” Speer said. “I lived in Walla Walla, but I always...
PENDLETON, OR
Chronicle

Logger Boys Capture Six-Team Meet in Elma

Powered by seven event victories, Onalaska boys track and field easily captured a six-team meet in Elma on Thursday. The Loggers won with 129 points, with Tenino placing second with 82, North River was third with 68, Raymond was fourth with 53, Elma was fifth with 43 and Willapa Valley finished sixth with 36.
ELMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastpitch Softball#Highschoolsports#Quincy High School#Warden High School#Cougars#Blaine High School#Royal High School
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin teams measure up

Now that it is nearly halfway through the spring sports season, let’s see how the teams in the Columbia Basin are doing. As of April 13, the only undefeated teams are all fastpitch teams. Those teams are Othello (11-0), Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8-0) and Royal (5-0). Leading the pack for baseball...
MOSES LAKE, WA
The Times

East Hall brings back Joe Dix as boys basketball coach

East Hall’s basketball program is bringing back the legend. On Tuesday, former coach Joe Dix was announced as its new leader. The hire was announced in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis. Dix served as Vikings boys coach for 14 seasons, his first season in...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
90
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy