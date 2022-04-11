ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles policies at the ballpark this year

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFaFc_0f5UIb4v00

Another year of Orioles baseball is here. When you go to Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year, there are some policies you'll need to review before you head to the ballpark.

Fan Reminders:
• Cashless Policy: Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be a completely cashless ballpark in 2022. In conjunction
with this policy, there will be one “Reverse ATM” machine that can exchange cash to card for use at concession and merchandise stands. The machine is located on the Lower-Level Concourse adjacent to First Aid near Gate D.
• Digital Ticketing: Fans will be required to show tickets on their mobile device upon entry by utilizing the ballpark’s complimentary Wi-Fi network. Fans are encouraged to use the official MLB Ballpark app to buy and show tickets upon entry. For more information, Orioles.com/BallparkApp.
• Bag Policy: Bags will not be permitted at Oriole Park this season. Medically necessary, nursery bags, and clutch purses no larger than 5” x 7” will be permissible.
• Food & Beverage Policy: Fans are allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages into Oriole Park this
year following the provided guidelines:

  • All food and beverage must be contained in a clear plastic bag, no larger than one-gallon in size,
  • One one-gallon size, sealable plastic bag is allowed per guest.
  • Food items should resemble individual portions and not bulk items.
  • Fans may bring in a factory-sealed, plastic, non-alcoholic beverage, no larger than 20 oz.
  • Frozen water bottles are prohibited for safety purposes.

Gates to Oriole Park at Camden Yards will open two hours before first pitch Monday, at 1:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats and fans at home are encouraged to watch starting at 2:15 p.m for pregame festivities.

Comments / 7

Ravensgal 6
3d ago

Their food and drink policy is ridiculous. Can't freeze your water and your other drinks will not be cold, only bring what you're going to eat, no extra. Can't wrap anything to keep it warm because they need to see everything. Watch from home where the cold drinks flow, the food is fresh and never alone for the bathroom.

Reply(1)
3
Kass
4d ago

Really makes me not want to come to the ballpark. Cashless not an issue. The fact I can’t bring my purse that holds my phone and wallet in it comfortably make me upset.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#First Aid#Mlb Ballpark#Orioles Com#Ballparkapp
Yardbarker

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Players Donating Salary On Jackie Robinson Day: MLB World Reacts

On Friday afternoon, players from all around Major League Baseball will be donating their salaries. Why? Well, to help celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, which takes place on April 15 – the same date Robinson broke the color barrier in the majors. According to a report from MLB insider Bob...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Suzuki pulls off 122-year first amid strong debut

Through four big-league games, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has already etched his name into baseball history. Tuesday, Suzuki became the first MLB player since 1920 (when RBI became an official stat) to tally eight or more RBIs and four or more walks in his first four career games, according to STATS.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Giants push back on unwritten rules with Duggar steal, Dubon bunt

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was no surprise when the San Diego Padres expressed displeasure at Steven Duggar stealing second base with a nine-run lead Tuesday night, or when they were openly hostile to Mauricio Dubon after he laid down a bunt for a hit in the sixth inning, his team still up by nine. That's the way it's always been in baseball.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

News 8 Throwback: San Diego Padres fans on Opening Day in the '70s, '80s & '90s

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It seems like we have been waiting forever, but the wait is finally over and it's time to watch Padres baseball at Petco Park. The team was supposed to open the season at home, but a lockout by the owners pushed the Padres home opener until April 14. So let's take a look back at some vintage clips of the San Diego Padres in seasons past.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Lefty Gore scheduled to make MLB debut for Padres on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the San Diego Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut Friday night with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Explore the Nationals' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
BASEBALL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy