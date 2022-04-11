ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

This doctor makes house calls

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjE8n_0f5UHy6B00

MOSES LAKE — It’s the rare doctor these days that makes house calls.

But Jesyka Morrison is one of them.

She won’t see you, though, or treat you for what ails you — aches, pains, or give you a shot — but she will see your pet.

So if you see her big white van out and about — she bought it second hand from a veterinarian in Portland — you know that Morrison and her crew are out to give the best care they know how to a cat, dog or -increasingly - to a cow, a sheep or even a horse.

“I love the people. I love the animals. I love going to people’s houses,” said Morrison, a long-time Moses Lake veterinarian. “People just love to tell us their stories.”

Morrison is no stranger to treating sick or injured animals. As an on-call veterinarian at a veterinary practice in Moses Lake, she was responsible for providing immediate care to Moses Lake Police dog Chief after he was shot in the eye by a fleeing suspect in March 2020. She even stayed with the injured K9 officer as he was airlifted to Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman.

Chief survived and recovered from his injuries but has since retired after losing an eye in the incident.

So for a veterinarian, Morrison knows a thing or two about being on-call and life-or-death situations.

“I like the fast-paced work of being in a fast-paced hospital, but you miss out on that connection as well,” Morrison said. “And when you're actually going into their home, (you) really get that connection. You work with them on a one-on-one basis and really connect with them.”

That personal service is a part of what makes the job satisfying, she said.

“It’s just a neat connection,” she added.

Morrison and her staff — Ashley Winn, Jessica Joslin and Jennifer Villanueva — have partnered with Basin Feed & Supply in Moses Lake to be the home base for the mobile veterinary van. The van is fully equipped to do surgery and lab work, and Morrison said she is planning on being able to do X-rays as well in the next month or so.

“We do home visits,” she said. “We do surgeries, dental cleanings, spays, neuters, and vaccines.”

Morrison said animals are often more comfortable at home, in familiar surroundings, and sometimes owners cannot get around easier either.

Chase Sidwell, whose family owns Basin Feed & Supply, said he needed to partner with a veterinarian because even though he’s a licensed pharmacist, he can’t prescribe. And tighter restrictions on the use of animal pharmaceuticals mean everything, including antibiotics commonly used in animal feed to promote growth, will require a veterinarian’s prescription.

“Because by the end of this year, every antibiotic over the counter will be a script,” Sidwell said. “If you’ve got a cow-calf operation, 500 head, and you use antibiotics, and you got pneumonia going through, you can’t just get it over the counter anymore.”

Sidwell also believes it’s unique for a feed store like his to offer an on-call veterinarian.

“That’s almost like making history,” he said. “The first feed store probably in the United States with a veterinarian inside.”

While most of Morrison’s experience is with cats and dogs — she pointedly noted she does not treat exotic animals — she said she’s just learning to deal with bigger, livestock animals.

“I have horses. I have cows. I have goats. I have chicken. That’s a hobby farm,” she said. “So I’m used to handling them, but not necessarily treating them.”

For example, Morrison said she knows when her horse gets colicky, but she’s never treated her horse for colic. And that’s what she is learning how to do now.

“I can read it all in a textbook, but it's different when you actually have to put your hands on that animal and go through that procedure and prescribe the medication,” she said.

It helps that assistants Winn and Joslin both grew up on ranches with lots of animals and a frequent need of veterinary care.

“I own horses. Lots of them, more than I need. And my kids rodeo now,” Joslin said. “I’ve lots of experience with large animals. So that’s kind of why I joined her.”

“It's definitely a learning experience. It’s a lot different than dogs and cats,” Morrison added. “It's not so much the handling as it is different medications, different treatment options, different disease processes.”

A basic visit is $97 for a small animal, Morrison said, though the fee for larger animals will vary depending on the animal.

And so far, despite only being in business a short time and only originally conceiving of the mobile veterinary van as a side gig, Morrison said she’s been booked and busy. Bookings are available by calling 509-770-5704.

“The support has been amazing. We’ve been busy,” she said. “I mean, it just exploded more than I could ever imagine. It really is taking off and I’m just so grateful.”

“It’s going to be huge,” Sidwell added.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Monroe News

On his feet: Local podiatrist makes house calls for those unable to make it to office

When Gary Felhandler goes to work, he has two goals: to provide the best care possible and to ensure his patients feel comfortable in their setting. As a physician specializing in podiatry, he also delivers an increasingly rare service. Each week, Felhander travels to the homes of several of his patients, bringing his expertise on the foot to those who are often unable to step out of their dwelling.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Moses Lake, WA
Health
City
Pullman, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said.Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.“It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much...
HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

New law could let children stay with relatives

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new law could reshape the way child dependency cases are handled in Washington state. It could lead to more children staying with family members without those relatives being required to adopt them. Under the current practice, the state forces relatives to adopt children when neither...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Winn
FOX 28 Spokane

SCRAPS kennels completely full with adoptable dogs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service–or SCRAPS–says the kennels with adoptable dogs at their facility in Spokane Valley are completely full, and are asking for the community’s help. “We–along with shelters all across the country–are seeing huge increases in intakes of...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Pharmaceuticals#Horse#Veterinary Hospital#Veterinary Care
UPI News

High-income countries dominate drug 'compassionate use' requests, study finds

April 15 (UPI) -- Ten high-income countries globally account for the majority of requests for compassionate use of unapproved medications for potentially life-saving treatment, an analysis published Friday found. Over a three-year period from 2018 through 2020, 31,711 requests were made from 110 countries worldwide for compassionate use of medications,...
INDUSTRY
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
90
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy