Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles shooting: 2 dead, 5 hurt after gunfire erupts in Willowbrook

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — At least two people are dead and five others hurt after gunfire erupted in Southern California’s Los Angeles County, authorities said.

According to KABC, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday near Blakely Avenue and East 122nd Street in Willowbrook. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said an approximately 40-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy died at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, KTTV reported.

Emergency crews rushed four other men, who appeared to be in their 40s and 50s, to the hospital for treatment, officials said. One of the men is in critical condition, according to KTTV. Meanwhile, another victim, a woman, transported herself to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.

No further details, such as the victims’ identities or a description of the suspect, were immediately available.

