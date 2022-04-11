7 Sticky Truths About Peeps the Easter Candy You Love to Hate

Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith (Carol, the Mr. Ripley books) and adapted by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Deep Water is a film with a lot of smolder but almost no substance. Melinda doesn’t just let Vic know about her affairs, but she brings the men to parties the couple attends, invites them to dinner at their house, and doesn’t seem to care who in their circle of friends knows what she’s up to. She even lets them meet the couple’s young daughter Trixie (Grace Jenkins), who is mature enough to understand that these young, good-looking men make her daddy sad. Melinda doesn’t just have her affairs out in the open, she seems to get a sick pleasure out of rubbing them in Vic’s face, while rarely allowing him to enjoy her affections as well.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO