Calories Burned From Martial Arts Calculator

By Scott Leventon, Tom Miller, CSCS
 4 days ago
The average person weighing 180 pounds burns 455-883 calories per hour with Martial Arts, the total calories burn depends on the your weight, type of activity. We all know that martial arts can be used to provide self-defense. But did you know that martial arts is also a recreational activity that...

