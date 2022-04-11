ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for April 11

WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco's Easter, Passover celebrations more open this year

A week after a Waco hospital recorded zero patients in treatment for COVID-19, many area houses of worship will celebrate Easter or Passover with varying degrees of precautions, but most clergy said their congregations will have lighter pandemic related restrictions this year than last year. Last Friday, Ascension Providence Hospital...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco eyes plan to curb water use as spring drought persists

Seven months of continual drought and heavy water use have reduced Lake Waco to less than 80% of its normal capacity, putting the city of Waco close to enacting water restrictions. The lake level stood Monday at about 457 feet above mean sea level, 5 feet down from its usual...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Victim of Saturday shooting in North Waco was facing indictment

A Woodway man identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in North Waco on Saturday had been awaiting trial on charges of family violence and injuring an elderly person, court records show. Following next-of-kin notifications, Waco police identified the victim Monday as Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45. No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday afternoon. Miller had been indicted May 27, 2021, on the family violence and elder injury charges.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Waco, TX
Obituaries
WacoTrib.com

Waco police investigate threats to two churches

Waco police searched two churches this week in response to phoned-in threats this week, according to a statement from the Waco Police Department. In each case, officers responded to the location of the threatened church, searching in and around all buildings and grounds for suspects and other possible menacing hazards, a police spokesperson said Thursday. None were found.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $425,000

Are you ready to step into one of the most unique and charming homes in Waco? 3200 Morrow has an endless list of attributes that will have you head over heels for this property. Situated on an oversized corner lot with beautiful curb appeal, this historic 1920s home has been strategically updated while maintaining the original character of its time period. Traditional 1920s floorplan which has been enhanced to be ADA accessible. The home offers three large bedrooms (one of which is currently used as a second living area) and two spacious bathrooms both with walk-in showers. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. The oversized backyard will delight you in every way from the custom courtyard with wood-burning brick fireplace, the covered patio that makes the perfect entertaining area, and multiple fruit producing trees including fig, plum, cherry, and peach as well as blackberry and grape vines. Imagine sitting under the pergola on a cool Texas evening, enjoying drinks and conversation by the fire, or an afternoon barbeque with friends while enjoying a game of darts under the covered patio. 16x10 building at the back of the property is separately fenced with its own driveway - make this your private workshop, she-shed, man-cave or even convert to a tiny guest room. New roof in 2021, new plumbing and electrical in 2018. This spectacular property is located just minutes from downtown Waco and Baylor University, making it the perfect turnkey home, rental, or Baylor student housing. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own your own private retreat in the heart of Waco Texas!
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Min#Waco Tribune Herald
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt Easter egg hunt set for Saturday

McLennan Community College will be closed Friday and Saturday for a spring holiday. Classes will resume Monday. The community clinic and administrative offices for Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University will be open Friday. For more information, go to mclennan.edu. Waco Wetlands night hikes. Cameron Park Zoo staff will...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Ochoa for Waco ISD board; planning a move to solar

It is an honor and a privilege for me to be able to recommend the election of Angelo Ochoa for the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. Here are a few facts about Angelo: He was born and raised in Waco and now works as an investment advisor with Disciplined Investors. He earned a business degree from Tarleton State University and then worked five years with Central National Bank. Angelo next worked for Waco ISD, where he taught in the Ron E. Smith Academy of Business and Finance at A.J. Moore Academy and later at University High School. Angelo’s expertise allowed him to teach dual-credit courses in accounting, managerial accounting, banking and finance, principles of business, marketing, finance, and income tax accounting.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Bosqueville churches to hold combined Easter sunrise service

The Waco Coin Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St. Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge Clinics will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Scouts wanting to complete the merit badge should wear a Class A uniform and bring a merit badge card signed by their scoutmaster.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy