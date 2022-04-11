ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg area home total loss after fire

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a Vicksburg home early Sunday...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTAJ

Garage deemed total loss after Clearfield County fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Clearfield County after a garage fire spread to at least one additional structure. WTAJ was told the fire is under control and that the main garage buildings is deemed a total loss, including the antiques and old vehicles that were […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
KSBW.com

Marina woman in Bay Area trauma center after mobile home fire

MARINA, Calif. — Reports of smoke coming out of a mobile home on Crescent Avenue started coming in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. When Marina firefighters arrived at the scene, they were quick to discover a semi-conscious woman on the floor of the home about thirty feet from the front door. Crews were able to rescue the woman before putting out the fire. According to Marina Police Chief Carlos Vega, the woman suffered smoke inhalation and was flown to a Bay Area trauma center.
MARINA, CA
CBS Denver

1 Missing After Fire Destroys Home In Lakewood

UPDATE: Fire officials confirmed one person was killed in this house fire LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a home on South Cole Court in Lakewood Thursday morning. Investigators were searching for one resident who was believed to be home at the time of the fire. (credit: West Metro Fire) According to a West Metro tweet, crews were in the 2700 block of S Cole Ct, where a house was fully-engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to enter the home because it was fully involved. (credit: West Metro Fire) (credit: West Metro Fire) The home was determined to be a total loss, and the cause was under investigation. UPDATE: The fire at the home in the 2700 blk of South Cole Court is out. The resident who was believed to be home is unaccounted for. Crews were unable to enter structure upon arrival because it was fully involved. Home is total loss. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AuwAfANfW0 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 17, 2022
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Vicksburg, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo County, MI
Accidents
City
Vicksburg, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella home unlivable after overnight fire

Authorities in Coachella are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station responded to the house fire on Coronado Street and Avenue 50. Viewer image of fire Cal Fire said the blaze ignited just after 2:00 in the morning. Residents were The post Coachella home unlivable after overnight fire appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Hutch Post

Fire Chief: Man dead after fire at Kansas home

BARTON COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire in Barton County. Just before 8a.m. Tuesday, crews with Barton County Fire District 2 responded to a possible structure fire in the 500 Block of East Third Street in Hoisington, according to Fire Chief Jerry Stricker. Crews learned there was possibly a person still inside the residence.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSLTV

Investigation underway after Mapleton home destroyed in fire

MAPLETON, Utah — Firefighters say a partially built home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Mapleton Fire Department said crews arrived at the home, located near South Pond Circle and Nemalka Lane, within minutes. The vacant structure was fully engulfed, and firefighters from Springville...
MAPLETON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Loss#Accident#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm
Portland Tribune

Motorhome total loss in Grizzly Road fire

Lone occupant escaped the blaze, cause of the fire is still under investigation. Early Saturday morning, March 19, fire crews responded to a motorhome fire east of Madras on Grizzly Road. While enroute at nearly 2 a.m. a Jefferson County Sheriff deputy was able to determine the only occupant was out of the vehicle.
MADRAS, OR
Magnolia State Live

Employee dies after industrial accident in Vicksburg

Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred Sunday morning in Vicksburg. The VPD said in a release Sunday that officers were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. to Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey St. in response to an industrial accident. When they arrived at the scene, the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WYTV.com

Family displaced after fire at Boardman home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family is temporarily displaced after a fire at their home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1800 block of Sequoya Drive just before 11:30 a.m. According to Boardman Assistant Fire Chief William Glaser, the family who lived in the home...
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Baltimore Sun

62-year-old man dead after Windsor Mill home fire

A 62-year-old man died in a house fire in Windsor Mill early Sunday morning, officials said. At 4:35 a.m., Baltimore County firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ripple Road to fight the blaze, which was extinguished by 4:48 a.m., said Lt. Twana Allen, spokesperson for the department. Curtis Jones Sr. died at the scene, Allen said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
SCDNReports

Kentucky Man Found Dead in Ditch

The Kentucky State Police received a call of a vehicle in the ditch off the roadway around the 7-mile marker on Hwy 899 in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle with a male subject still inside that was non-responsive. Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Dennis Little, 44, of Topmost deceased on the scene.
PIPPA PASSES, KY
WTGS

Former employer opens fire on boss' home after recent firing

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at his former employer’s home after he was fired. The victims told Seattle Police they were at home when someone drove by and opened fire, hitting the home and one vehicle. Police say the suspect, who the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy