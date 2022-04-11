ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This mind-boggling optical illusion reveals bizarre facts about your brain

By Aliki Kraterou, The Sun
Some spot the butterfly straight away while others see two faces. Galaspins

This mind-boggling optical illusion can reveal interesting facts about your brain depending on what you see first.

The tricky images are designed to confuse your brain as you might see something that others don’t- and what you spot first can reveal a lot about you.

The difference in perception can cause debate about what the picture really shows.

This baffling image, designed by Gala Spins has divided opinions as some see a yellow butterfly while others see two faces.

A total of 71 percent are able to identify the butterfly while 29 percent see two faces looking at each other.

Bhavin Shah, an optometrist at Central Vision Opticians, explains why we see different things.

Bhavin said: “Many people will see the butterfly first, before zeroing in on the detail of the faces.

“Humans have a propensity to human faces and are always drawn to them.

“There are parts of the brain that respond specifically to faces so once we’ve seen it in the illusion, we’ll tend to see that more.”

Some neuroscientists believe we have special relationships to faces, as we have regions of the brain specifically dedicated to processing them.

Meanwhile, another optical illusion has left viewers baffled as circles appear to vanish before their eyes.

A “simple, yet brilliant illusion” has left viewers stumped as they cannot guess what’s behind the image.

And this hollow mask illusion can say a lot about how your brain is wired.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

