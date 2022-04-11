One in hospital in critical condition following Sunday shooting in Kalamazoo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”

