RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for a missing woman, who they say may need medical attention. Michelle Walton was reported missing by her guardian on March 22. Walton was dropped off at the VCU Health ER around 6:30 p.m. on March 21. She left the ER around 9:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of the Exxon gas station located at North 17th Street and East Broad Street after midnight on March 22.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 22 DAYS AGO