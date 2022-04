Toto Wolff in an interview with the Times, expressed his opinion on various topics, also talking about his private life and telling some anecdotes. He told: "Twelve years ago I was in the classroom at the Lycée Francais, and I was called by the principal's office: despite the school's reminders, my parents hadn't paid my 10-year-old sister and I's taxes.

LEWIS HAMILTON ・ 28 DAYS AGO