ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany sees 'massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Germany sees massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

“We have massive indications of war crimes,” she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. “In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence.”

“As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union,” she added. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Paul Carrel)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#Berlin#The European Union#A European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
AOL Corp

Blinken says Putin is committing war crimes in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes by intentionally targeting civilians in Ukraine. “After all the destruction of the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise,” Blinken said during a press conference at the State Department.
POLITICS
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany's Baerbock Warns Supply Shortfall From Ukraine War Will Be Severe

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that supply shortfalls due to the war in Ukraine will be severe and could lead to further conflicts in already vulnerable countries. She underscored that Germany needed to maintain contact with authoritarian regimes even if they don't share its values and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy