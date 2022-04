By Scott Gilfoid: John Fury is up in arms over David Haye, predicting a victory for Dillian Whyte over Tyson Fury in their April 23rd fight. John wants Haye to be banned by BT Sport from working the Fury vs. Whyte fight as one of their commentators for the broadcast from Wembley Stadium in London.

