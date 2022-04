Bo-Katan Kryze and the Nite Owls could return in The Mandalorian Season 3!. There is little doubt that fans have high expectations when it comes to The Mandalorian Season 3 and that means a lot of speculations about who will appear in the Star Wars series later this year. However, Lucasfilm and Disney have been keeping the show under the wraps, so much so that the returning cast members have not yet been announced. But is it possible that Bo-Katan Kryze and the Nite Owls will be back in the third season? New set photos seemingly confirm that Katee Sackhoff's character and her companions will return soon!

