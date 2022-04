A visitor at a cafe has revealed a list of rules for customers that they encountered, with many noting that some of the instructions were reasonable while others were strange yet “hilarious”.In a recent Reddit post shared on the subreddit, “Mildly Confusing,” a user who goes by the username u/capjacktain shared a set of rules they saw at a restaurant called Irani Cafe. In the post, they noted that the “list was on every table.”Some of the rules appeared to have been made for the sake of keeping the cafe clean and safe, such as “no smoking,” “no fighting,” and...

RESTAURANTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO