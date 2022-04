Every so often, an animal gives us a look that’s so human, we wonder if they’re going to start speaking in full sentences next. Such is the case with the humble corgi, a herding breed that’s as well known for their hilarious facial expressions as they are for their short stature. There’s just something so intelligent yet curmudgeonly about this breed! That’s why there’s an entire Facebook page dedicated to “Disapproving Corgis.” More than 1.2 million people follow the page, and their contributions are sheer perfection.

