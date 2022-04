Last month, Samsung released its new line of Galaxy S22 phones -- and that's great news if you don't plan on upgrading to the latest model. Why? Because it means superb deals on older Samsung models that are still plenty powerful and more than sufficient for most people's needs. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a variety of Samsung phones, including popular models like the S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was featured on our list of the best phones to buy in 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 25 DAYS AGO