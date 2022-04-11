Stephen Nehrenz Severe Weather Update (3 a.m.)

This has the makings of one of those spring storms that will have people talking for quite a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of central and southwest North Dakota from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. This does include all of our listening area, including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Wilton, Washburn, Flasher, Carson, Elgin, Hazelton, Linton, Napoleon, Hazen, Beulah, New Salem, Hebron, Glen Ullin, Sterling, and Steele.
Comments / 0