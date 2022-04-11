ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Stephen Nehrenz Severe Weather Update (3 a.m.)

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - A round of storms is...

www.newson6.com

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
KMBC.com

Active weather week ahead, severe storms likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple days with severe weather are likely this week, so you'll need to make sure you've got a way to receive watches and warnings wherever you are, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday. [Download the KMBC 9 App | Sign up for custom weather alerts]. The...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
5NEWS

Your Photos: Tornados and hail strike the River Valley

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Here are your viewer video and photos of the hail, tornado rotations and hail damage as a result of the severe weather that moved through the area Monday night, April 11. Severe weather in the River Valley. 5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Thousands without power after storms hit Arkansas, Oklahoma

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Thousands of people lost power in Arkansas and Oklahoma after storms hit the area Monday afternoon and evening. 40/29 News crews came across a downed power line in Charleston where the sheriff's department blocked the road. When the power goes out, here are important things to...
CHARLESTON, AR
Hot 97-5

Blizzard Conditions Tuesday And Bismarck Is In The Bullseye

This has the makings of one of those spring storms that will have people talking for quite a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of central and southwest North Dakota from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. This does include all of our listening area, including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Wilton, Washburn, Flasher, Carson, Elgin, Hazelton, Linton, Napoleon, Hazen, Beulah, New Salem, Hebron, Glen Ullin, Sterling, and Steele.
BISMARCK, ND
WHO 13

Severe Weather Awareness: Severe Thunderstorms

What is a Severe Thunderstorm? The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 mph, and/or hail at least 1″ in diameter (the size of a quarter).  There are different types of severe thunderstorms and Iowa sees them all. Single-cell thunderstorms-supercells Multi-cell thunderstorms-Derecho-Bow Echo-Squall Line-QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective […]
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospital to undergo $150M expansion

Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion on the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17. The new tower will add 125 beds, medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care...
MUSKOGEE, OK
WLOX

MEMA director Stephen McCraney talks how state prepares for severe weather

Learning the business of medical marijuana and possibly owning a dispensary was why some area residents turned out to a unique seminar in Gulfport Tuesday. Training starts April 11th. The state requires all workers to train at least four hours. Traveling Vietnam War memorial arrives to Coastal Mississippi. Updated: 3...
GULFPORT, MS

