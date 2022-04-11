ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dent County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dent, Phelps, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski, and Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rock Creek at Rock Creek Road, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, the Gasconade River at Highway E, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Baker Creek at Baker Creek Road, and the Woods Fork of the Gasconade River at Rippee Ford Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
County
Dent County, MO
City
Rolla, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
City
Newburg, MO
City
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 21.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM CDT Friday was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet this afternoon. The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 01/02/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 600 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Chippewa River Durand 13.0 12.6 Fri 6 am CDT 14.0 14.2 13.5
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of recent rains could increase flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river continues to expand into the flood plain. Flooding of the nearby park and parking lot at the Abbeville boat ramp also expands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. Some homes on Dead River Road in the south end of Montgomery County become surrounded by water. Water begins to cover lower portions of Dead River Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Snow showers bringing slick roads This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Natrona County as well as the Green and Rattlesnake Ranges. * WHEN...Through 7 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 07:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor Elevated Fire Weather Concerns Today A significantly dry airmass will become established across Vermont today with minimum RH values dropping into the 20-30% range by mid-morning. Dewpoints are expected to be in the teens to low 20s with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clear skies will provide plenty of sunshine this morning with clouds increasing by late this evening. Impressive deep-layer mixing will become established by mid-morning which will allow strong wind gusts to materialize at the surface, while sustained southwest winds will be 15 to 20 mph. Maximum wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected this afternoon and evening across the state of Vermont, including the Champlain Valley. Strong wind gusts will primarily occur between 1 PM and 7 PM today. A second wave of strong westerly wind gusts is possible later tonight, mainly along east- facing slopes of the south-central Green Mountains. These conditions will allow fine fuels such as dead grass and leaf litter to dry out completely, and therefore, opening burning is not advised.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Le Flore; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of recent rains could increase flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except locally 8 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 from Weed to Mount Shasta City and to around Dunsmuir. Highways 89 and 97 will also be affected, including Snowman`s Summit, McCloud, Pondosa and Grass Lake. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Visibility will be limited at times. Snow could be wet and heavy, weighing down trees and power lines. Broken tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The heaviest snow is most likely to occur from 11 pm Friday to 7 am Saturday, where rates could be one half to one inch per hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson Increased Fire Danger Today from Breezy Wind and Low Relative Humidity The combination of wind gusts up to 20 mph and minimum relative humidity of 15 to 25 percent will lead to an increased fire danger risk over portions of southeast North Carolina. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Wind prone areas along Highway 395 may gust to 75 mph at times. Ridgetop gusts will exceed 100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 12 inches over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts can blow down branches and topple trees.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/safety/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Somerset; Warren WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

