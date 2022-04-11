ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m exhausted already!’: Gentleman Jack fans joke as Suranne Jones travels Yorkshire in minutes

By Maanya Sachdeva
Fans of BBC ’s Gentleman Jack have joked that they were left feeling “exhausted” after watching protagonist Anne Lister ( Suranne Jones ) walk large distances across the UK, apparently within minutes.

Sally Wainwright ’s historical drama, a co-production between the BBC and HBO, chronicles the real-life love story of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), 180 years before same-sex marriages were legalised in the UK.

The programme is based on the encoded diaries of Lister, who was a real-life industrialist and landowner in Halifax in the early 1800s.

Spoilers for episode one of season two below.

Fans of the critically acclaimed period drama have had to wait nearly three years for the next chapter of Lister and Walker’s romance, after the show’s protagonists tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a church in York.

In the first episode of Gentleman Jack ’s recently premiered season two, viewers joked that they were left feeling “exhausted” and “tired” on behalf of Lister – who walks all over Yorkshire, completing her daily tasks to avoid breaking the news of her recent wedding to Walker.

“They are acting like Halifax, York and Reivaulx are just a short skip between each other... bit of a trek even in a car,” a viewer pointed out on Twitter after the season two premiere on Sunday (10 April).

Others joked about Lister “speed walking” through the first episode, with one viewer commenting: “I’ve missed Anne Lister walking around in 1.5x speed.”

“Her daily step tally must be off the scale,” another Twitter user quipped.

Minor plot hole aside, fans were thrilled over the show’s return to BBC after season one was released nearly three years ago.

Released on Sunday night at 9pm, the first episode of season two is being praised online for its representation of the LGBT+ community, Jones’s performance, and the “intense” chemistry between Anne and Ann.

New episodes of the period drama air every Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One in the UK.

Viewers in the US can watch season two of Gentleman Jack on 25 April on HBO Max.

The Independent

Easter: Traffic queues around Stonehenge as thousands in UK rush away for long weekend

Traffic queues formed on the A303 close to Stonehenge on Good Friday, as thousands of people looked to get away for the long Easter weekend.An estimated 4.62 million journeys are likely to be made across the UK today, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Families had been warned of delays on the road ahead of the break.Good Friday also officially marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 22C recorded in central London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Puppy pulled from rubble and reunited with owner by rescue workers in UkraineLorry bursts into flames after being hit by out-of-control car on overpassPalestinians clash with Israeli police at Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem
U.K.
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
CMT

Brett Young Reveals His Travel Tips And Tricks: “I’m A Creature Of Habit”

Country music star Brett Young considers himself a seasoned traveler, and when he jet sets to another country – he avoids being a tourist and acts like a local. Following his trip to Europe for the C2C Music Festival in Dublin, London, and Scotland, the hitmaker sat down with Big Machine Label Group to dish on his business getaway and to reveal his European travel hack.
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.Activists said they will continue protesting until their demands “are met”.BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion have blocked bridges in London again.We will #RebelForLife till the Government act like its a #ClimateEmergency and end all new oil & gas.3 years ago XR made a garden on Waterloo bridge & occupied London. We will go on till we meet our demands. pic.twitter.com/gUvOmuckHO— Extinction Rebellion UK...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Millions of travellers face motorway jams, rail delays and airport queues over ‘busier than usual’ Easter

Britons across the country have complained of congested roads, long queues at airports and disruption to trains on Good Friday amid warnings by the AA that this Easter weekend is set to be “busier than usual”.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to P&O Dover-Calais services still being suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.The firm temporarily suspended sailings last month after sacking 800 of its crew without notice. The firm had hoped to restart crossings ahead of the Easter weekend, but yesterday announced this would not be possible...
TRAFFIC
