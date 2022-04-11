ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan and Harry's 'Us Against The World' Attitude a 'Disaster'—Tina Brown

By James Crawford-Smith
 4 days ago
Royal author Tina Brown has said in an interview that Harry and Meghan "wind each other up" in regards to the media which makes for disastrous...

ordinary citizen
3d ago

H&M exist on drama, manufactured drama, the worst kind. If their lives were happy and content, why the need to come up with all the drama? They are not young, they are middle age adults, get on with your lives.

Andrea Patterson
4d ago

They themselves are disasters. Anything they do will turn into a disaster as well.

Hamster64
2d ago

All you have to look at, is Megan and her family’s dramas . And how they bicker among one another. And that’s what’s she’s created here. Except, the monarchy doesn’t really play like that. And Megan and Harry just end up looking cheap.

RELATED PEOPLE
