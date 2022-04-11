ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivier Awards: ‘Cabaret’, ‘Life Of Pi’ Triumph; Host Quips, “Please Don’t Slap Me In The Face” – Winners List

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
A revival of Kander and Ebb musical Cabaret was the big winner at Sunday’s Olivier Awards in London. Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club scooped seven of the prestigious trophies, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley , respectively. Redmayne plays the Emcee while Buckley is Sally Bowles. (Scroll down for the full list of winners).

Held at the Royal Albert Hall, the Oliviers ceremony was the first time the event took place in person since the start of Covid. It was also an opportunity for host Jason Manford to get in some references to the recent Oscars ceremony scandal. According to the BBC, Manford appeared on stage before the proceedings began and quipped, “There will be moments where I’ve got to fill a bit of time when they’re changing the set, so I’ll come out and have a chat with some of you guys in the audience. Please don’t slap me in the face.”

During the ceremony, the comic added, “I’m a comedian, and this is an awards ceremony, and those two things have not gone down well together lately. So before we get into this properly, let me tell you, I think all your hair looks lovely, and I will very much be keeping your wives names out of my chuffing mouth this evening… This is an evening of back-slapping, not face-slapping.”

Among other wins, Cabaret also took prizes for Rebecca Frecknall’s direction as well as Supporting Actor and Actress in a Musical nods for Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy.

Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Life Of Pi did nabbed five awards including Best New Play and Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera. In a twist, the seven actors who play the Tiger were named Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

This year’s Best New Musical was Back To The Future – The Musical , which opened at the Adelphi Theatre in September 2021.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best New Play
Life Of Pi

Best New Musical
Back To The Future – The Musical

Best Revival
Constellations

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Best Musical Revival
Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Actress
Sheila Atim for Constellations

Best Actor
Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi

Best Supporting Actor
The seven actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi

Best Supporting Actress
Liz Carr for The Normal Heart

Best Actor In A Musical
Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Actress In A Musical
Jessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Supporting Actress In A Musical
Liza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Supporting Actor In A Musical
Elliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design
Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design
Nick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
Simon Hale for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Best Theatre Choreographer
Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes

Best Set Design
Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi

Best Lighting Design
Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi

Outstanding Achievement In Opera
Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet

Best New Opera Production
Jenůfa

Outstanding Achievement In Dance
Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion

Best New Dance Production
Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Old Bridge

Best Family Show
Wolf Witch Giant Fairy

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Covid Prevents Barry Manilow From Attending Opening Night Of His New Musical ‘Harmony’: “Cruelest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me”

Click here to read the full article. A new stage musical co-written by Barry Manilow opens tonight in New York, but the decades-in-the-making project will have to go on without Manilow there to support it: He has Covid. “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical Harmony,” Manilow said in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.” Manilow’s statement concludes,...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Prime Video Sets ‘The Kids In The Hall’ Premiere & Reveals New Canadian Originals Programming Slate

Click here to read the full article. Prime Video announced The Kids in the Hall is set to premiere on May 13 followed by the companion docuseries The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks on May 20. More premiere dates and a slew of new Canadian originals were also revealed during the Prime Video Presents Canada showcase event in Toronto on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of what’s ahead: The Sticky is a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent, middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Andrew Keegan & Sonalii Castillo To Star In Social Justice Thriller ‘High Tide’; Natalie Bible’ To Direct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You) and Sonalii Castillo (The Outpost) have signed on to star in High Tidem a social justice thriller from director Natalie Bible’. The film penned by Bible’ and Brieanna Steele follows Samantha “Sam” Merrick (Castillo), a small-town waitress who endures a brutal hate crime that leaves her badly injured and her younger sister dead. The film is a twisty ride through Sam’s psychological trauma and pursuit for revenge, all while moving through a world that continues to limp along to the tune of systemic racism, inequity...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
