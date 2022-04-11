You'll want to cook through all these highly anticipated spring cookbooks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "This cookbook is ultimately about the 'inextricable link between food and love,' writes chef Asma Khan, the force behind the wildly successful London restaurant Darjeeling Express. It's a book that honors not her restaurant, but her roots — and more specifically her mother and the food her mother raised her on. Ammu, which translates to mother, is filled with the Indian home cooking that swaddles you like a warm hug. Think fresh from the fryer aloo bonde, or deep-fried spiced potatoes and bowls of creamy and comforting spinach raita, spiked with pomegranate seeds. Ammu is a cookbook worth treating like a novel, starting from the first page and reading every single word as you go. Khan is an incredibly story teller, weaving in touching personal details that will make you feel as if you were standing there right next to her in her journeys throughout India and England." –Khushbu Shah, restaurant editor.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 22 DAYS AGO