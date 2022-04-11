ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Digital Cooking Brand Chefclub Lands on Paramount’s Pluto TV in the U.S. and Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxAfl_0f5U1u1s00

Click here to read the full article.

Chefclub , a top global cooking brand with 100 million social media subscribers, unveiled Monday a carriage agreement with Paramount’s Pluto TV for the U.S. and Latin America.

The deal with Pluto TV, one of the leading free streaming services in the U.S. market which is home to 40 million of Chefclub’s subscribers, marks a major milestone for Chefclub as it leverages a huge digital presence – with, it estimates, 2.5 billion global views a month – into what CEO Thomas Lang described as a “cooking studio.” This will produce content for partners across an ever broader portfolio of digital, OTT, telco and more traditional broadcast outlets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chefclub will bring more than 100 episodes of cookery content to Pluto TV in both Spanish and English. Pluto TV kicks off the deal with the launch of Chefclub Kids content in the U.S on April 9 on Pluto TV’s Find Out Why channel. Chefclub content will also stream on Pluto TV’s Grande-ish and Foodies channels in the U.S. and Pluto TV Kids in Latin America.

Find Out Why is a channel that asks such questions as: Why is the sky blue? How do airplanes fly? Added in September 2019, the Spanish-language Grande-ish is billed as a service for “adventurers.” “If you are ready to venture out into the world no matter how young you are, then Grande-ish is the place for you,” the Pluto TV description runs.

“Culinary entertainment transcends cultures and languages,” commented Amy Kuessner, SVP content strategy & global partnerships at Paramount Streaming. “We are thrilled to be bringing Chefclub content to Pluto TV where audiences can learn new recipes, families can come together to share their passion for cooking, and viewers can enjoy entertainment as unifying as food on Pluto TV all for free.”

“We are very excited that Chefclub is making its streaming debut in the U.S. with a leading platform like Pluto TV,” added Marie-Laure Marchand, SVP global consumer products & business development. With half of our followers in the U.S., this is a phenomenal way to better serve our American fans and engage new ones, and is part of ambitious plans to dramatically expand the way we can engage with cooking enthusiasts everywhere.”

What Chefclub Brings to the Table for Pluto TV

Launched in 2016 by French brothers, Axel (COO), Jonathan (COO) and Thomas Lang, from the initial base of their family flat in Paris, Chefclub achieved immediate success by taking cooking recipes digital.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, video much more. Chefclub vids are brief but clear, can be stopped and re-wound, showing the texture of ingredients and best-practice utensils. They are also laced with a winning sly sense of humor and fun – a chocolate sandwich recipe presented with bird song in the background – which positions Chefclub at a halfway house between cooking and entertainment.

Since 2016, Chefclub has already expanded bullishly. In maybe its biggest strategic move, it launched a Chefclub Kids franchise. “We get kids to cook, we get adults to cook and Chefclub becomes the family cooking brand with content, products and experiences engaging for both adults and kids,” said Lang.

He added: “We see that the content and IP markets have never been so competitive and our food & family positioning brings something valuable to the table as family is a key driver for both subscription and retention on streaming platforms.”

The Pluto TV Deal as Part of a Bigger Picture

Since 2016, Chefclub has launched five proprietary themed channels: Original, Kids, Light & Fun, Daily and Cocktails. It has established licensing agents in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, China, and Benelux, and set up a publishing division with 700,000 books sold to date and a direct-to-consumer product program.

But now it is looking to reposition. The time is right, Lang argued: “The way content gets made, distributed and consumed has fundamentally changed and we’re on track to build an exceptional cooking studio with a unique food & family angle to provide content to a growing number of partners with ever growing needs.”

In one move last December, Chefclub launched a F.A.S.T. channel in France and Switzerland, partnering with Samsung TV.

This January, as leading French animation companies work an ever busier two-way street between broadcast and digital, Chefclub announced development on “Chefclub Friends,” its first linear animated series, an action comedy edutainment series targeting 5-7s and enrolling the mascots from Chefclub Kids.

Animation will allow Chefclub to enter the Chinese market in a big way, since it appeals to platforms in the territory, said Marchand.

Chefclub has two more premium formats in the pipeline, Lang added.

U.S. AVOD growth has been spectacular, up from 17% of U.S. homes third quarter 2020 to 34% third quarter 2021, according to an Ampere Analysis presentation last week at Cannes’ MipTV.

“The content market is basically dramatically driven by the U.S.,” Lang said, adding that some 30 of the 100 Chefclub employees in Paris are American, allowing it to reach the U.S. market with differentiated content.

“By design, we are equipped to perform in the fast-growing U.S. F.A.S.T. market as our content is optimized for attention which is key to maximizing advertising revenue,” Lang said.

Also, Chefclub is launching on Pluto TV as cooking has dramatically changed, Lang and Marchand argued.

“There was a time when men would never cook in France,” Lang said. “Now it’s a form of entertainment for both girls and boys.”

“Chefclub is tapping into true social needs,” Marchand added: “Eating well, eating home cooking and by season. It’s also very trans-generational. Kids cook with their parents and  grandparents. It’s very gender neutral. We see an explosion of this trend since the pandemic. Everybody’s cooking.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paramount Plus Forges Long-Term Partnership With French Studio Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Plus, which is the global streaming service of recently rebranded Paramount — formerly ViacomCBS — has forged a three-year partnership with Gaumont, the storied French studio behind Netflix’s “Lupin” and “Narcos,” to jointly produce a slate of high-end original shows for its growing subscribers around the world. Under the partnership Gaumont will produce these series in association with Paramount’s international studio, VIS. The shows will be part of Paramount Plus’s stated plans to green light 50 new non-U.S. scripted originals in 2022, as it expands its reach from Latin America, Australia, Canada and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Paramount Plus Unveils Official Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Origins Series ‘The Offer’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Plus has released the official trailer for “The Offer,” the upcoming drama miniseries that chronicles the making of “The Godfather.” Set in the early 1970s, “The Offer” stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, who is hired as the producer for the film adaptation of the best-selling novel “The Godfather,” written by Mario Puzo (played by Patrick Gallo). While the series faces typical behind the scenes tension between its director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and producing team, the filming grows more complicated when mob boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi) signs on to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Man’s Land’ Producers Spiro Films, Haut et Court TV Reteam on ‘Armageddon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hot off the success of “No Man’s Land,” Israel’s Spiro Films and France’s Haut et Court TV are re-teaming on “Armageddon,” a sprawling thriller miniseries looking at Christian extremists operating in the Holy Land. The show is being created by David Ackerman, who previously worked in national security in Israel and went on to pen the film “Blank Bullet” inspired by the story of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, and “Jerusalem,” a gritty geopolitical thriller drama which competed at last year’s Series Mania. Ackerman is currently writing the script for “Armageddon,” which weaves several characters, including a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Click here to read the full article. Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a criminal case that accused him of violating three different women at Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, according to the Associated Press. As part of his plea deal, Gooding avoids jail time and must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling, which he began in 2019, for six more months without any arrests. If he complies, then the conviction will be reduced to a violation, which is not a crime. Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after an incident at a Manhattan club,...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lang
SFGate

Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Plus Espionage Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laysla De Oliveira will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series is set to go into production in June.
PARAMOUNT, CA
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Freethink

An old satellite was hacked to broadcast signals across North America

A group of security researchers have hacked a decommissioned communications satellite, called Anik F1R, originally shot into orbit in 2005. Embedded device security researcher Karl Koscher and his colleagues demonstrated that malicious hackers could potentially communicate with satellites that have been decommissioned but not yet moved into their final resting place — their “graveyard orbit.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Samsung Tv#Cooking#Paramount Pictures#Latin America#Ott#Chefclub Kids#Grande Ish#Pluto Tv Kids#Culinary
Variety

Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s ‘Legacy’ Bought by Prime Video, TV Channels Around The World (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s environment-themed cinematic documentary “Legacy” has been sold by Calt Distribution around the world, including to Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland. A celebrated French environmentalist, photographer and filmmaker, Arthus-Bertrand (“Home”) enlisted the British singer and activist Sting to narrate the English version of the timely documentary. “Legacy,” which aims at raising the alarm on the climate crisis, screened at COP26, the international summit in Glasgow that’s hosted by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. Through “Legacy,” Arthus-Bertrand captured the beauty of our planet and explored humans’ appropriation and the destruction...
TV SERIES
Variety

Voltage Pictures Taps Alexandra Cocean For EVP International Sales and Distribution Role

Click here to read the full article. Alexandra Cocean has been appointed EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage Pictures. As part of the move, Cocean will join the company’s international sales exec team, reporting to Voltage Pictures’ president and COO Jonathan Deckter. Cocean moves back in-house after acting as international sales consultant for Blue Fox Entertainment, Myriad Pictures and Solstice Studios. She previously served as EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage from 2016-19, where she looked after sales for Asia, Australia, Africa and Eastern Europe, including Israel, Greece, Turkey. Before her stint at Voltage she worked at Lightning Entertainment, serving...
BUSINESS
Variety

How Selena Gomez Could Make Emmys History With ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Only two Latinas have been nominated at the Emmys in the lead actress comedy category in its 78-year history, and it’s no laughing matter. But, this year, we could see the third with Selena Gomez in the mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu. Possibly following in the footsteps of Rita Moreno (who was nominated in 1983 for “9 to 5”) and America Ferrera (who won in 2007 for “Ugly Betty” and received another nom in 2008), Gomez’s role as Mabel Mora has been one of the bright spots of the show alongside comedic...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Trailer Resurrects the Canadian Comedy Institution

Click here to read the full article. After nearly 30 years, a beloved Canadian sketch comedy institution is coming back to TV next month. “The Kids in the Hall,” a new streaming revival of the classic sketch comedy show of the same name, will premiere on Prime Video May 13. The news was accompanied by a teaser trailer that shows the members of “The Kids in the Hall” sketch group –– Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson –– waking up in a grave marked “The Kids in the Hall TV Show,” along with 1989 to 1995,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Portugal
Country
China
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
thefastmode.com

Liberty Latin America Selects MATRIXX Digital Commerce

Liberty Latin America has selected MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their ongoing digital evolution in Latin America and the Caribbean. Following the April 2021 announcement that MATRIXX is bringing more choice, transparency and responsiveness to customers in Puerto Rico, Liberty Latin America has selected the MATRIXX platform to accelerate its cloud monetization strategy for its operations in Costa Rica.
INTERNET
Variety

Mario Van Peebles Reflects on the Legacy of ‘New Jack City’ for American Cinematheque’s 1990s Black Film Series

Click here to read the full article. On March 8, 1991, Mario Van Peebles’ feature directorial debut “New Jack City” premiered at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood. On Saturday, a little more than 30 years later, Van Peebles walked the red carpet outside the very same cinema — now renamed the Regency Village Theatre — for a special screening of his classic crime thriller, hosted by the American Cinematheque. Van Peebles was joined for the special event by “New Jack City” star Vanessa Estelle Williams, plus his children — Mandela and Makaylo, who joined their dad onstage to record his...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Variety

Berlinale’s ‘Concerned Citizen’ Picked Up for North America, Germany, Austria (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Greenwich Entertainment has taken North American rights to dark comedy-drama “Concerned Citizen,” which had its world premiere in the Panorama section of the Berlinale. Salzgeber has taken the rights for Germany and Austria. Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal is selling the film. Idan Haguel’s film, a satirical parable on the insidious ways in which privilege can unleash the prejudice within, centers on Ben, who thinks of himself as a liberal and enlightened gay man, living in the perfect apartment with his boyfriend Raz. All that’s missing to complete the picture is a baby, which the...
MOVIES
Variety

Prince William, Adam McKay Join Cate Blanchett’s ‘Climate of Change’ Podcast – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. PODCASTS Prince Harry isn’t the only British royal getting into podcasting. His older brother Prince William has recorded an episode of Cate Blanchett‘s environmental podcast “Climate of Change.” “Nightmare Alley” star Blanchett hosts the series alongside environmental advocate Danny Kennedy. Prince William appears in the second episode of the six-part series, which is out Thursday, to talk about his awards program the Earthshot Prize, which encourages innovate ideas to tackle climate change and sustainability. An extended cut of the episode is available on YouTube. Also appearing in the series are writer/director Adam McKay, who directed...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Latin America's IT brain drain a regional challenge

Safety concerns at home in Rio de Janeiro and a bumper pay packet convinced Bruno Ribeiro to join the burgeoning ranks of Latin Americans moving to California to work in IT. Software engineer Ribeiro used to work remotely and had no intention of emigrating, but a harrowing incident changed his mind. In Latin America, like elsewhere, demand for software engineers, developers and programmers has exploded.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Australian Crime Drama ‘Troppo’ Sets Amazon Freevee Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The Australian murder mystery series “Troppo” will premiere on Amazon Freevee May 20, as one of the first originals to launch on the newly renamed streaming platform. Based on the novel “Crimson Lake” by Cameron Fox, “Troppo” stars Thomas Jane as Ted Conkaffey, an ex-cop accused of a crime that he didn’t commit. Hiding out in the Far North Queensland, he’s recruited by private investigator Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) into helping her investigate a bizarre murder case and track down a missing person. In addition to Jane and Chamoun, the cast also includes David...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
Variety

CAA Signs ‘Noah Land’ Director Cenk Erturk (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Turkish writer-director Cenk Ertürk has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The Istanbul-based Ertürk made his debut with “Noah Land,” which he developed as a Cannes Cinéfondation resident in 2016, and ultimately premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, where it won awards for best screenplay and best actor in the international category. The wins were a first for a Turkish project at the New York festival. The film follows an ailing father and son who travel to a village where the former grew up in order to carry out his dying...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy