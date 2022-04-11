ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lost River Range, Lost River Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Gila River Valley, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila River Valley; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 7 PM MST /7 PM PDT/ this evening to 3 AM MST /3 AM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-19 05:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain A cold front will move through the area Saturday night into Sunday bringing rain/snow and windy conditions. For the Snake Plain, 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible with this system. 1 to 2 inches is the most likely range. The higher amounts of 3 and 4 inches are not as likely with very low confidence for this to occur. Snow levels start high, 6000 to 6500 feet, with southerly flow ahead of this system and quickly fall to valleys floor. However, a lot of the precipitation will fall as rain for the Snake plain before dropping snow levels turning the precipitation to snow. Models are showing around a Trace to 1, with a low probability of 2 inches along eastern benches and the Upper Snake plain with this front moving through. Down low across the Snake Plain the more significant snow should occur between late morning and late afternoon with a convergence band moving down the Snake Plain from cold air filtering in from the north over the Montana Divide. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow could occur, especially between Rexburg and Pocatello. The Lower Snake plain and Marsh and Albion Highlands will be gusty as well with gusts of 30 mph likely. For the Southeastern Highlands and Teton Valley expect 2 to 6 inches of snow, mainly above 6000 feet. Expect breezy winds with gusts of 15 to 25 mph.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have been decreasing during the past couple of hours, and advisory wind speeds are no longer expected. Therefore will let the Wind Advisory expire at 9 PM PDT. It will remain breezy for a while longer this evening and again on Sunday afternoon.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except locally 8 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 from Weed to Mount Shasta City and to around Dunsmuir. Highways 89 and 97 will also be affected, including Snowman`s Summit, McCloud, Pondosa and Grass Lake. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Visibility will be limited at times. Snow could be wet and heavy, weighing down trees and power lines. Broken tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The heaviest snow is most likely to occur from 11 pm Friday to 7 am Saturday, where rates could be one half to one inch per hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches over the peaks, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...8 PM today to 11 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Snow Continues Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Now through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous, including over Salt River Pass.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Scattered snow showers will occur today, but overall intensity and coverage will decrease. Therefore the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expirea at 7 am cdt.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the east will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Red FLag warning remains in effect today. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday and Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent both days. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the east will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...All of the west and central areas from 12 pm to 8 pm MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mp. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values between 5 and 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Northern Arizona. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224...225...226...227...228...229 230...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 65 mph * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/safety/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Somerset; Warren WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Midnight late Saturday night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Isabella WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Isabella, Gratiot and Clinton counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

