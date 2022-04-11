Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Sun Valley Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Highland The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Highland County in southwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blanchester, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Blanchester, Lynchburg, New Vienna, Martinsville, Midland, Westboro, Cuba, Lees Creek, New Antioch and Morrisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
