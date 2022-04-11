ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, NE

Fire Weather Watch issued for Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Sunday morning until early Sunday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230...232...233 ...234...235...236 AND 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235 ...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Snow Showers Return to the Sierra Today .Another quick-hitting system will impact northern California today, bringing winter weather conditions to the mountains. Snow showers are forecast to begin this morning, with the majority of snow falling in the afternoon hours. Snow levels will range from about 5000 to 6500 ft. This will cause impacts to weekend travelers with travel delays and chain controls possible. Motorists with travel plans this weekend are encouraged to check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, generally above 5500 ft. Localized amounts up to 8 inches possible above 7500 ft. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...8 AM to 11 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period with waves 1- 3 feet possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest tonight through Monday morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pearl River, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pearl River; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday Afternoon .Gusty south winds will combine with humidity values dropping below 20 percent and ongoing drought conditions to create the ingredients needed for critical fire weather conditions on Sunday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions across all of West Central Texas Sunday afternoon. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * FUELS...Extremely Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER IN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern portion of Fire weather zone 151. Southern and eastern Fire weather zone 152. Lower and Middle Elevation of Southern Fire weather zone 154. * TIMING...11 AM until 7 PM. * WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Timing...Noon CDT Sunday until 9 PM CDT Sunday evening. * Wind...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Humidity...15 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS, MARFA PLATEAU, TRANS PECOS, AND THE SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon into evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...3-5 or near critical to critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona county. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ENTIRE TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Noon until 9 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 074...075...076...077...078...079...080...084...085...086...087 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; McCook; Turner; Union; Yankton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...EXTREME NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 050, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

