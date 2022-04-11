Will Erie County follow NYS' lead in suspending gas tax?

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The price of gas continues a slow and steady downturn and a gas tax suspension beginning in June will see the price drop by a 16 cents across New York State.

With the state plans to suspend the gas tax solidified as part of the state budget, counties across the state are also being encouraged to do the same.

What about Erie County?

Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo says that's been bandied about among his colleagues on the minority caucus, and believes this is a good idea. "Now that the state has gone ahead and done it on their own, we should do the same thing at the county level," says Lorigo. But he says he's not sure how to go about it. "I think we actually have to get permission from the state through a Home Rule request to do so. And if that's the case, then we'll certainly look into it and try and get that done," says Lorigo. A spokesman for the Democratic caucus says this will be considered.

Lorigo believes any savings will help as people are hurting right now. "The cost of everything is through the roof. Inflation is crazy. And you know, every little bit helps. So hopefully it helps them a lot," adds Lorigo.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick says he has a couple of concerns about suspending the gas tax. "The first is that I want to make sure that if we reduce the tax on gasoline, the sales tax on gasoline, that the money that we reduce it by would go back to the consumer and would not get swallowed up by the the oil companies," says Hardwick. His other concern is how to cover the tax shortage. "Every dollar that we don't get in sales tax is a dollar that we have to raise in property tax, so it's a question becomes a question of which pocket you want to pay the tax out of the cost of government? Do you want to pay it in sales tax, or do you want to pay it in property tax?" says Hardwick.

Hardwick says it's an issue he will consider this coming week. The county legislature is not scheduled to meet again until April 21.