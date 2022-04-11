West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, April 11th 2022

$4.27 is the current average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro areas. The AAA notes that is a five cent drop from the cost last week. The statewide average is $4.22. The national average is $4.11.

The call for submissions for the 2022 Business Ethics Awards is underway. The awards celebrate small, medium and large sized businesses that adhere to the highest standards of ethics. Self nominations are still allowed and this year, you can nominate a company you admire. Financial services firms and non-profits are not eligible. Nominations can be made at www.BuffaloBusinessEthics.org Nominations close April 30th.

There is another self-storage complex being planned in the region. According to Business First, a 164-unit storage facility is being proposed for 321 Commerce Drive in Amherst. The $5 million project is being fronted by a group affiliated with Bogart Landscaping Co.