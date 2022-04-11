ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, April 11th 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwYhe_0f5U1UH600

$4.27 is the current average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro areas. The AAA notes that is a five cent drop from the cost last week. The statewide average is $4.22. The national average is $4.11.

The call for submissions for the 2022 Business Ethics Awards is underway.  The awards celebrate small, medium and large sized businesses that adhere to the highest standards of ethics.  Self nominations are still allowed and this year, you can nominate a company you admire.  Financial services firms and non-profits are not eligible.  Nominations can be made at www.BuffaloBusinessEthics.org  Nominations close April 30th.

There is another self-storage complex being planned in the region.  According to Business First, a 164-unit storage facility is being proposed for 321 Commerce Drive in Amherst.  The $5 million project is being fronted by a group affiliated with Bogart Landscaping Co.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Traffic
Niagara Falls, NY
Business
City
Amherst, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow expected to return Next Week to Western New York

Just when we get a burst of true spring-like weather here in Western New York, comes news that snow could be returning to the region early next week. There is a chance that we could be looking at a white Dyngus Day here in Western New York. According to WIVB Meteorologist Mike Cejka, we could be in for a rude awakening on Monday the 18th.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Ethics#Herr#Gas Prices#Aaa#Buffalobusinessethics Org#Bogart Landscaping Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy