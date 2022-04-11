ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBG comes back to joke with KBJ in SNL sketch

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFg7D_0f5U1Kh400

Ego Nwodim as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Kate McKinnon as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg during the “KBJ Confirmation” Cold Open on Saturday, April 9, 2022 (Will Heath/NBC)

Deceased former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among a number of trailblazing Americans who returned from the dead to give advice to Ketanji Brown Jackson on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

The skit started with President Joe Biden talking with Jackson in the Oval Office.

"I was happy to do my part," Jackson said. "Work twice as hard as a white man my entire life, then spend a week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile."

Biden left her alone in the Oval Office, suggesting she imagine the people who came before her. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared.

"I know your confirmation process put you through the ringer, but in the end, you know, people did the right thing. I mean, I was confirmed to the Senate 96-3," she said. "So what was your vote?"

"53-47," Jackson said.

"Whoa," Ginsburg replied.

"Yeah, a lot walked out and one guy kept asking me if babies are racist?" Jackson said.

"Ted Cruz?" Ginsburg asked.

"You know it was," Jackson replied.

Also making an appearance were former Justice Thurgood Marshall, abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman, and baseball great Jackie Robinson.

