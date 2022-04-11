More than half of clinical trials do not report race/ethnicity data

High-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) has poor outcomes with standard first-line chemoimmunotherapy. In the phase"‰2, multicenter, single-arm ZUMA-12 study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03761056) we evaluated axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), an autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, as part of first-line treatment in 40"‰patients with high-risk LBCL. This trial has completed accrual. The primary outcome was complete response rate (CRR). Secondary outcomes were objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), event-free survival (EFS), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), assessment of safety, central nervous system (CNS) relapse and blood levels of CAR T"‰cells and cytokines. The primary endpoint in efficacy-evaluable patients (n"‰="‰37) was met, with 78% CRR (95% confidence interval (CI), 62"“90) and 89% ORR (95% CI, 75"“97). As of 17"‰May 2021 (median follow-up, 15.9"‰months), 73% of patients remained in objective response; median DOR, EFS and PFS were not reached. Grade"‰â‰¥3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events occurred in three patients (8%) and nine patients (23%), respectively. There were no treatment-related grade"‰5 events. Robust CAR T-cell expansion occurred in all patients with a median time to peak of 8"‰days. We conclude that axi-cel is highly effective as part of first-line therapy for high-risk LBCL, with a manageable safety profile.
