Economy

French stocks outperform after Macron's first-round victory

By Steve Goldstein
 4 days ago
French stocks outperformed other Continental European rivals after French President Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of the French presidential elections. The CAC 40

PX1,

+0.66%

rose 0.7%, outperforming the flat performance for the Euro Stoxx 50 and a 0.3% decline for the German DAX

DAX,

-0.28%

