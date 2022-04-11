ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

ASTRO’s MJ announces he’ll enlist in the military next month

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASTRO‘s main vocalist MJ has announced his upcoming enlistment, which is set to take place next month. During the boyband’s fan meeting event at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul on April 9, MJ gave a tearful speech in which he revealed that he would begin his mandatory military service...

www.nme.com

