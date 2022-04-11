ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How British Newspapers Reacted To Manchester City Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Liverpool dominated the back pages of newspapers in the British press on Monday.

The Guardian led with the headline: "City give Reds 'a life'".

That title was based on quotes from City manager Pep Guardiola reacting to several chances his side had missed to win the game.

Inside The Guardian 's article, Guardiola was quoted as saying: "I felt we let them have a life from here but Liverpool are a joy to watch, I know how good they are and there is no doubt about that but I am so proud of my team.

"I said to the team: 'I don't want one second sad.'"

The Guardian

One of City's biggest chances to win the game fell to Riyad Mahrez in added time.

But the Algerian missed the target with an attempted lob, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in an exposed position.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus had earlier twice put City ahead, before Diogo Jota and then Sadio Mane hit back with equalizers.

The Mirror's headline read: "BOX OFFICE", after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had likened the match to a heavyweight boxing fight.

The Mirror

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Metro both looked ahead to the next phase of the title battle with their articles.

"DOWN TO THE WIRE", read the Mail's headline, while the Metro story was titled: "FIGHT TO THE FINISH".

The Daily Mail 's piece centered on a quote from Guardiola about City not being able to drop any points between now and the end of the season.

Daily Mail

"We fight until the end," Guardiola said. "One game dropped, we will not be champions. If we draw, we will not be champions.

"If we won today, maybe we'd have the chance to miss something in the future. It will be difficult - but for them too, they have to win all the games.

"It's nice to say I was watching that game. The punches - we attack, they attack - the weapons both teams have."

Metro

