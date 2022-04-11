BIDEN TO PROPOSE NEW GUN REGULATIONS/HEAD REGULATOR (4aET)

Related
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
Poll: Voters skeptical of effectiveness of gun control laws
(The Center Square) – Americans are skeptical about gun control measures, according to a new poll. Rasmussen reports released new polling showing that the majority of Americans do not think criminals will obey federal gun control laws. The poll comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Brooklyn and President Joe Biden’s speech on gun control earlier this week. “In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting on a Brooklyn...
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An 83-year-old California man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after stealing more than $250,000 by pretending to raise money for Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke and others
John Pierre Dupont took from thousands of donors who thought they were giving money to Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, and reuniting immigrant families.
bloomberglaw.com
Pennsylvania Latest State to Propose PFAS Water Regulations
It is hard to call per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) a category of “emerging” contaminants given the amount of attention PFAS is receiving these days, but the regulation of PFAS throughout the country is certainly still developing. Pennsylvania is the latest jurisdiction to propose drinking water standards for PFAS, with the proposed maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) examined below.
bloomberglaw.com
Energy Regulators Revamp Much-Criticized Gas Review Policy (2)
U.S. energy regulators walked back a much-debated policy that would take a harder look at natural gas infrastructure projects, inviting further public comment and promising to enforce it only on projects proposed after a policy is finalized. The backtrack comes amid opposition from the gas industry and some members of...
CA: STATE'S REPARATIONS PANEL MEETS
After an emotional first day of a two-day meeting, California's Reparations Task Force gets ready to meet again Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A judge upheld a Black former Tesla worker's racial discrimination claim but cut his payout from $137 million to $15 million
Although the payout has been greatly reduced this is still a blow to Tesla, which argued it should be cut to $600,000.
Complex
Lauryn Hill Urges California Lawmakers to Pass FAIR Act, a Bill That Would Change Contract Limits for Musicians
In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.
Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts
At least two state senators walked out of session Wednesday in protest of an invocation given by state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), which appeared to reference Republicans’ national push to crack down on teachings and books that reference LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of white supremacy. “Dear Lord, across the country we’re seeing in the […] The post Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0