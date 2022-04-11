ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

BIDEN TO PROPOSE NEW GUN REGULATIONS/HEAD REGULATOR (4aET)

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjJSN_0f5Txf0H00

Biden is set to announce new regulations for homemade "ghost" guns Monday, and he’s likely to name his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Poll: Voters skeptical of effectiveness of gun control laws

(The Center Square) – Americans are skeptical about gun control measures, according to a new poll. Rasmussen reports released new polling showing that the majority of Americans do not think criminals will obey federal gun control laws. The poll comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Brooklyn and President Joe Biden’s speech on gun control earlier this week. “In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting on a Brooklyn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Alcohol
bloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Latest State to Propose PFAS Water Regulations

It is hard to call per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) a category of “emerging” contaminants given the amount of attention PFAS is receiving these days, but the regulation of PFAS throughout the country is certainly still developing. Pennsylvania is the latest jurisdiction to propose drinking water standards for PFAS, with the proposed maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) examined below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Energy Regulators Revamp Much-Criticized Gas Review Policy (2)

U.S. energy regulators walked back a much-debated policy that would take a harder look at natural gas infrastructure projects, inviting further public comment and promising to enforce it only on projects proposed after a policy is finalized. The backtrack comes amid opposition from the gas industry and some members of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Complex

Lauryn Hill Urges California Lawmakers to Pass FAIR Act, a Bill That Would Change Contract Limits for Musicians

In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts

At least two state senators walked out of session Wednesday in protest of an invocation given by state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), which appeared to reference Republicans’ national push to crack down on teachings and books that reference LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of white supremacy. “Dear Lord, across the country we’re seeing in the […] The post Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy