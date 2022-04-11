Virginia police seeking missing infant, wanted father

BENSALEM, PA — Bensalem Police are asking the public’s help locating Daniel Howarth who is wanted in connection to the death of a 4-month-old infant. Authorities state that on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 12:36 pm, Bensalem Police were dispatched to the report of an infant in cardiac arrest on Oak Avenue in Trevose. The 4-month-old was found unresponsive in the living room of the home where police and EMS attempted life-saving measures. The infant was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Langhorne where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy of the infant revealed the presence of fentanyl in the child’s blood and the cause of death was determined to be “Adverse Effects of Fentanyl”.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO