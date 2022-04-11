Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barry, Camden, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for south central, central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lawrence; Simpson; Smith The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Jasper County in east central Mississippi Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Smith County in central Mississippi Southeastern Lawrence County in south central Mississippi Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jones County in southeastern Mississippi Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 420 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from White Oak to Clem to near Tilton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near White Oak, Clem and Lone Star around 425 AM CDT. Magee, Mount Olive and Arm around 430 AM CDT. Raleigh, Society Hill and Burns around 435 AM CDT. Pineville and Carson around 445 AM CDT. Taylorsville and Hebron around 450 AM CDT. Melba around 455 AM CDT. Stringer around 500 AM CDT. Garlandville around 505 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sylvarena, New Hebron, Mize, Silver Creek, Bassfield, Louin, Polkville, Seminary, Montrose and Soso. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
