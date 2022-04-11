Today's Ghastly Groaner

• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Chicken...
Corcoran promoted at Spokane International Airport. Spokane International Airport is pleased to announce that Lisa Corcoran has been promoted to Director of Planning & Engineering. In this role she will be responsible for all planning, environmental, engineering and complex construction activities at Spokane International Airport, the Airport Business Park and...
Bartenders Ball fundraiser for Help Every Little Paw.org breaks 2020 record. Another record was made at the 10th Annual Bartenders Ball fundraiser for Help Every Little Paw!. The Bartender’s Ball held at the Plaza Shops on Sherman on March 12 was again a successful event and raised nearly $30,000 in funds for the local nonprofit H.E.L.P. Help Every Little Paw. The popular event boasted the best in the hospitality and service industry in the Inland Northwest.
Located inside the historic Greenbriar Inn, 315 Cuisine opens Friday at 315 E. Wallace Ave. Brunch is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., when appetizers will be added, and dinner will start at 3:15 p.m. The evolving menu is based on seasonality. Seating at 315 Cuisine is at inside tables, the...
COEUR d’ALENE — If someone had told climatologist Cliff Harris that on April 11 in Coeur d’Alene it would be 12 degrees with the wind-chill factor, and it would snow, he would have said they were nuts. But he's not. Because that’s happened. “Twelve degrees. On...
Dan and Maxine Lynch are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on April 20, 1957, in San Francisco, Calif., as teenagers. Both have enjoyed teaching and ministering for Jesus Christ. They have traveled extensively and have particularly treasured their trips with family. FIVE GENERATIONS. Nichole Eachon Frank holding...
Spirits 101 is a weekly feature from Wausau Pilot & Review and Timekeeper Distillery. Each Friday afternoon, Dan Weber joins us for a journey through spirits and cocktails, and a deeper dive into the craft industry as a whole. If you have questions or ideas for future topics, be sure to leave them in the comments below the YouTube video. Watch the video and read Dan’s explanation for a better understanding of the craft spirits you enjoy. Cheers!
HAYDEN — Students at Hayden Meadows Elementary School are honing their gardening skills. For the past 15 years, the school greenhouse has been a place of magic for kindergarten through fifth graders. “They’re just incredibly excited about going in,” said Vern Harvey, an art teacher at the elementary school....
The bad news ... the litter on I-90 between Coeur d’Alene and the Washington state line is as much of an eyesore as ever. The good news is good people have been volunteering to make a difference with picking it up. The really great news is the Idaho Transportation...
Among all of the places to visit on Flathead Lake, Wild Horse Island State Park offers some of the most diverse wildlife of any part of the lake and remains mostly untrammeled, despite a few well kept vacation homes. Less than two miles from shore at its closest point, paddling...
COEUR d’ALENE — Residents at Affinity at Coeur d’Alene want to know what Lynn Tilley is wearing every day. It usually makes them laugh. At least smile. Maybe just feel a little better. Which is what Tilley wants. “If I'm wearing my sweat jacket, one of the...
