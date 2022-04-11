Today's Ghastly Groaner

Bartenders Ball fundraiser for Help Every Little Paw.org breaks 2020 record. Another record was made at the 10th Annual Bartenders Ball fundraiser for Help Every Little Paw!. The Bartender’s Ball held at the Plaza Shops on Sherman on March 12 was again a successful event and raised nearly $30,000 in funds for the local nonprofit H.E.L.P. Help Every Little Paw. The popular event boasted the best in the hospitality and service industry in the Inland Northwest.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO