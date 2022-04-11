ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Guinea pigs, hamsters and more: What's your state's most popular pet (besides cats and dogs)?

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

National Pet Day is April 11, and whether your family has dogs, cats, fish, hamsters or other animals, today is the day to give your pets an extra treat.

Officials say most households in the United States have at least one pet. But aside from ever-popular cats and dogs, what are some of the other most popular pets across the country?

Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of the most searched pets by state, excluding cats and dogs, with guinea pigs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, sugar gliders and hamsters.

Bearded dragons dominated the South, while guinea pigs were popular from coast to coast. And New Mexico stood out with hamsters as one of the state's most searched pets over the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2UbS_0f5TtgSU00
Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of some of the most searched pets by state. Google Trends

New York: Lost kitten named 'Freddie Mercury' found safe 250 miles from home

North Carolina: Dog abandoned at animal shelter for being 'gay' gets adopted by gay couple

Check out your state's most searched (non-cat-or-dog) pet below:

Alabama – Bearded dragon

Alaska – Guinea pig

Arizona – Guinea pig

Arkansas – Bearded dragon

California – Guinea pig

Colorado – Sugar glider

Connecticut – Chinchilla

Delaware – Chinchilla

Florida – Bearded dragon

Georgia – Bearded dragon

Hawaii – Guinea pig

Idaho – Chinchilla

Illinois – Chinchilla

Indiana – Bearded dragon

Iowa – Chinchilla

Kansas – Guinea pig

Kentucky – Guinea pig

Louisiana – Bearded dragon

Maine – Chinchilla

Maryland – Guinea pig

Massachusetts – Guinea pig

Michigan – Guinea pig

Minnesota – Chinchilla

Mississippi – Bearded dragon

Missouri – Bearded dragon

Montana – Sugar glider

Nebraska – Guinea pig

Nevada – Chinchilla

New Hampshire – Chinchilla

New Jersey – Guinea pig

New Mexico – Hamster

New York – Guinea pig

North Carolina – Bearded dragon

North Dakota – Chinchilla

Ohio – Chinchilla

Oklahoma – Guinea pig

Oregon – Chinchilla

Pennsylvania – Guinea pig

Rhode Island – Chinchilla

South Carolina – Bearded dragon

South Dakota – Guinea pig

Tennessee – Bearded dragon

Texas – Guinea pig

Utah – Chinchilla

Vermont – Guinea pig

Virginia – Guinea pig

Washington – Guinea pig

West Virginia – Chinchilla

Wisconsin – Guinea pig

Wyoming – Guinea pig

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Guinea pigs, hamsters and more: What's your state's most popular pet (besides cats and dogs)?

Comments / 0

Related
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Most Popular Pet Names

Have you ever wondered how many people have named their pets the same exact thing as you? I do all the time, so I did a little “digging.” – Pun intended. According to bestoflifeonline, the most popular Dog name in the state of North Dakota is “Louie”. I have exactly zero theories as to why this is the most popular dog name, but it certainly is cute. Honestly, I feel like I’ve heard of more cats with the name Louie, but what do I know?
PETS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
natureworldnews.com

Lab Ranks No. 1: Labrador Retriever Hailed as America's Most Popular Dog Breed

Labrador retrievers remain the most popular dog breed in the United States for 31 years straight. The American Kennel Club's annual popularity rankings were released on Tuesday, based on more than 800,000 purebred pups and older dogs who registered with the country's oldest canine registration last year. Annual Popularity Ranking.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
cbs19news

Local cat in the running for 'America's Favorite Pet'

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local cat is in the running to win the title of "America's Favorite Pet." Morpheus, a one-year-old long-haired cat, is currently in 17th place for America's Favorite Pet contest. If he wins, Morpheus will be featured on the cover of Catster magazine and will be awarded $5,000.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Ironton Tribune

MJ Wixsom: Guinea pigs are easy pets to have

We recently did twelve videos of the twelve days of Christmas at Guardian Animal Medical Center. There was a bit of laughter, bad singing and fun and when we finally spliced it all together it didn’t look half bad. It occurred to me on the way into work that...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pigs#Cats And Dogs#Dog#Google Trends New York#Freddie Mercury
Cleveland.com

Will Ohio’s permitless-carry gun law make the state more or less safe? Here’s what the data says (and what it doesn’t)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In mid-June, Ohio will become the 23rd state to allow people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training. The change, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month, came after dozens of witnesses testified before lawmakers with an arsenal of studies and data supporting their respective sides. Gun-control advocates pointed to analyses and data indicating such a move will lead to more gun crime and violence. Yet, at the same time, proponents touted other research and figures showing that it will not affect or even reduce gun violence.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

441K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy