Guinea pigs, hamsters and more: What's your state's most popular pet (besides cats and dogs)?
National Pet Day is April 11, and whether your family has dogs, cats, fish, hamsters or other animals, today is the day to give your pets an extra treat.
Officials say most households in the United States have at least one pet. But aside from ever-popular cats and dogs, what are some of the other most popular pets across the country?
Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of the most searched pets by state, excluding cats and dogs, with guinea pigs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, sugar gliders and hamsters.
Bearded dragons dominated the South, while guinea pigs were popular from coast to coast. And New Mexico stood out with hamsters as one of the state's most searched pets over the past year.
Check out your state's most searched (non-cat-or-dog) pet below:
Alabama – Bearded dragon
Alaska – Guinea pig
Arizona – Guinea pig
Arkansas – Bearded dragon
California – Guinea pig
Colorado – Sugar glider
Connecticut – Chinchilla
Delaware – Chinchilla
Florida – Bearded dragon
Georgia – Bearded dragon
Hawaii – Guinea pig
Idaho – Chinchilla
Illinois – Chinchilla
Indiana – Bearded dragon
Iowa – Chinchilla
Kansas – Guinea pig
Kentucky – Guinea pig
Louisiana – Bearded dragon
Maine – Chinchilla
Maryland – Guinea pig
Massachusetts – Guinea pig
Michigan – Guinea pig
Minnesota – Chinchilla
Mississippi – Bearded dragon
Missouri – Bearded dragon
Montana – Sugar glider
Nebraska – Guinea pig
Nevada – Chinchilla
New Hampshire – Chinchilla
New Jersey – Guinea pig
New Mexico – Hamster
New York – Guinea pig
North Carolina – Bearded dragon
North Dakota – Chinchilla
Ohio – Chinchilla
Oklahoma – Guinea pig
Oregon – Chinchilla
Pennsylvania – Guinea pig
Rhode Island – Chinchilla
South Carolina – Bearded dragon
South Dakota – Guinea pig
Tennessee – Bearded dragon
Texas – Guinea pig
Utah – Chinchilla
Vermont – Guinea pig
Virginia – Guinea pig
Washington – Guinea pig
West Virginia – Chinchilla
Wisconsin – Guinea pig
Wyoming – Guinea pig
