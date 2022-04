More than 900 bodies of Ukrainian civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, according to a police chief in the area.Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv‘s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. Citing police data, he said that 95 per cent had died from gunshot wounds. “Consequently, we understand that people were simply executed in the streets,” Mr Nebytov told reporters, adding that more bodies were being found “every day”.It comes after an adivser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs claimed that the captain...

EUROPE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO