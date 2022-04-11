ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The nation’s Jewish community outraged by Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich’s suggested use of cyanide gas for state prison executions—cyanide is the same chemical used in the Holocaust—Arizona faces onslaught of lawsuits by Jewish and human rights organizations

By Kye Graves
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has made headlines recently after a series of controversial decisions. Brnovich, who is not up for re-election, is using his last few months as Attorney General not only to push policy, but as a headline vehicle for a hopeful U.S. Senate run. On...

Comments / 22

Joy
4d ago

If someone has killed another, and it wasn't self defense....it's murder. Don't care what happens or how it happens to them

Reply
12
glpjr
3d ago

Not seeing the problem here. Obviously zyklon B, cyanide based, works pretty well, tried and tested. Are they wanting a gas that doesn't work well?

Reply
7
Brett Robinson
4d ago

Taking nearly a two year old statement that was turned down by the Courts, is just Left versus Right political hatchetry.

Reply(4)
4
