New menu additions to Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards is bringing new bites to eat this season.

For the first time this year, Jimmy's Famous Seafood will be serving food at the park. It will be near the Section 72 concourse.

The restaurant will be serving up Crab cake egg rolls ($20), crab and shrimp rolls($20), crabby fries and Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba's favorite - the shrimp platter ($16).

In honor of Gaba's death, One dollar from every shrimp platter sold will benefit the Johns Hopkins Children's center.

If you're feeling spicy, The Hot Corner is a new stand. It will be on the lower concourse near sections 49-52. They'll be serving chicken tenders with three types of sauces and toppings including:

Buffalo Tenders: tenders tossed in Franks RedHot aioli and topped with crumbled blue cheese and scallions.

All American Tenders: tenders tossed in cheese sauce, topped with Applewood bacon and scallions.

Capital City Mambo Tenders: tenders tossed in Mambo sauce and topped with scallions and garlic aioli.

They will cost you $15 dollars each.

B&O Market along Eutaw Street has two new dishes. They will be offering crab dip pretzels($16) and a pepperoni pizza pretzel ($14).

Eutaw Street Burger Portable are now offering the Baltimore smash ($14). It's wo short-rib-and-chuck-blend patties topped with shaved onions, American cheese, and special sauce.