Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 07:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Areas of fog are being observed across the area, with patchy dense fog lowering visibilities to a quarter of a mile in some locations. Fog is expected to last through the night and dense fog may become more widespread over the next several hours. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .River levels continue to slowly recede. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening and continue rising to 31.4 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The Attoyac Bayou is expected to fall below flood stage during Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT /345 AM EDT/. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Blountstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, John Redd Road in Calhoun County will begin to flood one half mile west of the boat landing, restricting access to the area. The lower portion of the boat ramp in Blounstown floods at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday /9:15 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday /9:15 AM EDT Friday/ was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 07/08/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water surrounds the residence at the end of Harris Landing Road and the adjacent boat ramp is inaccessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water covers the low portion and entrance of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. The public boat ramp is under two feet of water. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. Flood waters continue to expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 2 to 4 feet over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding expands further into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will completely cover Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge and begin to flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 4 to 6 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding expands upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters near 3 feet deep cover Towns Bluff Lane and flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery County with the water 5 to 7 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The water reaches the top of boat ramps and parking lots will begin to flood in Towns Bluff Park and along the end of Uvalda Landing Road in Jeff Davis County. At 20.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant flooding occurs upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will be near 4 feet deep on Towns Bluff Lane and flood the concrete slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery county with the water 6 to 8 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The parking lot at Towns Bluff Park and portions of Uvalda Landing Road will be flooded in Jeff Davis County. At 21.0 feet, Significant flooding continues upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will be near 5 feet deep on Towns Bluff Lane and flood the concrete slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery County with the water 7 to 9 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The parking lot at Towns Bluff Park and a pavilion and picnic area off Uvalda Landing Road will be flooded in Jeff Davis County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 9.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. Strongest wind gusts expected this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding of the parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 163.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 161.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gillett, or 13 miles east of Shawano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 206. Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 239 and 247. Locations impacted include Shawano, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Navarino Wildlife Area, Howard, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls and Abrams. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Washtenaw; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected between 11 AM and 4 PM today.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Delaware and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN

