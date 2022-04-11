ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music for You this Week: April 11, 2022

By Donna Vissman
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. Koe Wetzel has released his brand-new single “April Showers.” Originally premiering the song live to fans in sold-out stadiums around the country, the...

Williamson Source

9 Upcoming Shows at FirstBank Amphitheater to Check Out This Spring and Summer

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Feature Cindy Cashdollar and Kenny Lovelace as Next Nashville Cats Honorees

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar and fiddler and guitarist Kenny Lovelace in two upcoming programs for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. The ongoing series showcases musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: April 14, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Harpeth Hotel is hosting its inaugural Easter Egg hunt this weekend! Beginning Easter Sunday (April 17) at 8 a.m., the Easter Bunny will hide 12 special eggs from The Harpeth throughout Downtown Franklin. Prizes include a one-night stay at the hotel, dinner for two, gift card to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions.
Williamson Source

Country Hitmaker Craig Campbell Sets Grand Opening Date for His Eagleville Coffee Shop, Restaurant, Bar & Music Venue

Country hitmaker Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy revealed plans to open a coffee shop in their hometown of Eagleville, Tennessee several months ago, and today, they are pleased to announce the grand opening of Grindstone Cowboy on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The fun day will kick off at 8 a.m. and feature kid-friendly events, live music from Jason Sturgeon, Craig and his family and other special guests, and of course coffee.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
