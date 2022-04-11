ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: April 11, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Says Goodbye to Old Attractions

Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Tennessee’s 1st Legal Cannabis Restaurant Coming This Spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craft Cannabis founder Michael Solomon is expanding his legal cannabis empire with the addition of a soon-to-open restaurant. Buds & Brews, an innovative, Nashville-based eatery, is slated for a spring 2022 opening. ’s first cannabis bar and restaurant will have an American sports theme. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Five Daughters Bakery
KSLTV

PHOTOS: Happy National Puppy Day!

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday is National Puppy Day! The paw-some celebration was established in 2006 to create awareness of, and put an end to, puppy mills and farms and encourages people to “Adopt. Don’t Shop.”. Here are some photos from across the state to help you...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Lynn Hugh Wallace

Lynn Hugh Wallace passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on June 29, 1947 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana to the late Malvin Daniel “M.D.” and Elna Mobley Wallace. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Photos: 2022 Bourbon and Bubbles Fest in Franklin

After several days of rain, Saturday brought sunshine and the second year of the Bourbon and Bubbles Fest at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The inclusive tasting event for bourbon, bubbles, spirits and wine will took place on Saturday, April 9, from 4 pm – 8 pm. The event also features live music and delicious food for purchase from area restaurants.
FRANKLIN, TN
ABQJournal

ICYMI: Luke Evans shares photos of day in Albuquerque

Strolling in Old Town, one can see an array of characters. On Tuesday, actor Luke Evans took to Instagram to share his day in Albuquerque with his 3.2 million followers. Evans shared five pictures — one of which was him sitting on a bench in Old Town. He also...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Williamson Source

Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 14, 2022. Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th. Read more. 27 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee. Tornado season is typically March through May...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Ricky Lynn King

Mr. Ricky Lynn King of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, he was 57 years old. He was born in Franklin, TN. Ricky is preceded in death by mother, Mattie Belle Sabedra; father, Larry Taylor; sister, Tammy Bell Sabedra; brother, Leon Harris. He is survived by his...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Friends of Brentwood Library

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kathy Dooley-Smith from Friends of Brentwood Library. After receiving donations from the community, the Friends of Brentwood Library takes place several times a year. What makes each sale unique is no item is repeated making it a brand new sale each time. Take a listen to what’s available at this sale.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy