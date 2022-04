Now it's up to Waller and Sanga to try to put a spoke in the wheel for Brutus and Julius who are literally exhausted. The winners of the Dusty Cup, however, do not intend to give up and even if with difficulty they manage to obtain yet another victory, thus arriving at the last match where they will face the Pretty Deadly who we remember are those who have put the headquarters of the company to fire and sword.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO