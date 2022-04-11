Queen reveals Covid left her ‘very tired and exhausted’ during virtual hospital visit
The Queen has spoken about her recent bout of Covid , saying it left her “very tired and exhausted” as she sympathised with a former virus patient who lost his brother and father to the illness.
"It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it? This horrible pandemic," she said during a virtual visit to the Royal London Hospital.
The monarch tested positive for coronavirus in February and despite having what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms”, was determined to carry out what duties she could.
